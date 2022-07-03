Taiwan reports 32,567 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 3) announced 32,681 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 32,567 were local and 114 were imported, as well as 88 deaths.

The local cases included 15,003 males and 17,552 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 12 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 198 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 88 reported deaths, 55 were male and 33 were female. They ranged in age between 20 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Eighty-five had a history of chronic illness and 57 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 4 and June 30 and died between June 23 and June 30.

The imported cases included 65 males and 49 females. They ranged in age from under 10 to 80 and arrived between June 30 and Saturday (July 2). Five arrived from the U.S., two from Turkey, and one each from Vietnam, France, Canada, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea, while the origins of the other 101 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 3,870,528 cases of COVID-19, including 14,913 imported, while 6,956 people have succumbed to the disease.