Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

3 Russian warships sail past east Taiwan

Japan defense ministry details activity of Russian vessels near its waters

  1200
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/03 10:09
Japan releases details of Russian warship activity near its waters. (Facebook, Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Office image)

Japan releases details of Russian warship activity near its waters. (Facebook, Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Office image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese navy has confirmed that three Russian warships sailed past Taiwan and Okinawa on Friday (July 1).

According to the Joint Staff Office of Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the three vessels were sighted approximately 70 kilometers south of Yonaguni and made their way northeast through waters between Yonaguni and Iriomote Island. The vessels were identified as Udaloy-class destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov, Gremyashchiy-class corvette Gremyashchiy, and a Dubna-class tanker.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov and Germyashchiy were first sighted 280 km southeast of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido on June 15, then 180 km southeast of Inubosaki, Chiba Prefecture on the morning of June 16. By the evening, the vessels were sailing southwest between Sumisu Island and Tori-shima.

The Japanese navy has been tracking the activities of Russian ships with replenishment oiler Mashu, a Lockheed P-3 Orion anti-submarine, and maritime surveillance aircraft, wrote the Joint Staff Office.
Japan
Russia
warship
navy
Okinawa

RELATED ARTICLES

Russian missile strikes near Ukraine's Odesa kill 21
Russian missile strikes near Ukraine's Odesa kill 21
2022/07/02 09:06
Taipei exhibition features designer of Tokyo Olympics emblem
Taipei exhibition features designer of Tokyo Olympics emblem
2022/07/01 17:32
Taiwan praises NATO description of China as ‘systemic challenge’
Taiwan praises NATO description of China as ‘systemic challenge’
2022/06/30 16:11
CNN report warns of Chinese vessels more dangerous than latest aircraft carrier
CNN report warns of Chinese vessels more dangerous than latest aircraft carrier
2022/06/27 15:26
U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group
U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group
2022/06/25 10:29