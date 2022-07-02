Stickers on Taipei MRT train seats slammed as unsightly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ads stuck on the seats of Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains are unsightly, a member of the Taipei City Council said Saturday (July 2).

The trains often have advertising posters between the windows and the ceiling of cars. Meanwhile, special campaigns occasionally use doors, floors, and straps.

However, passengers recently noted that they had found stickers on seats, City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) wrote on her Facebook page. She accused the city government of being so greedy for advertising money that it was willing to destroy the esthetics of the MRT system.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) replied that the idea for the stickers had come from the advertising company, and that they would remain on the 250 seats for 13 trains until the end of July, CNA reported. The campaign was estimated to bring in at least NT$11.5 million (US$385,750), according to the company.

Chen said the advertising campaign was useless, since once passengers sat down, the ads were invisible. In addition, some elderly travelers had told her they thought the stickers were a warning not to sit down on those seats.