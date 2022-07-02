Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Stickers on Taipei MRT train seats slammed as unsightly

City councillor also condemns advertising campaign as useless

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/02 17:57
The latest Taipei MRT advertising campaign is coming under fire for lack of esthetic value. (CNA, Chen E-jun office photo)

The latest Taipei MRT advertising campaign is coming under fire for lack of esthetic value. (CNA, Chen E-jun office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ads stuck on the seats of Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains are unsightly, a member of the Taipei City Council said Saturday (July 2).

The trains often have advertising posters between the windows and the ceiling of cars. Meanwhile, special campaigns occasionally use doors, floors, and straps.

However, passengers recently noted that they had found stickers on seats, City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) wrote on her Facebook page. She accused the city government of being so greedy for advertising money that it was willing to destroy the esthetics of the MRT system.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) replied that the idea for the stickers had come from the advertising company, and that they would remain on the 250 seats for 13 trains until the end of July, CNA reported. The campaign was estimated to bring in at least NT$11.5 million (US$385,750), according to the company.

Chen said the advertising campaign was useless, since once passengers sat down, the ads were invisible. In addition, some elderly travelers had told her they thought the stickers were a warning not to sit down on those seats.
Taipei Mass Rapid Transit
MRT
TRTC
advertising
stickers
Chen E-jun
Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Metro urges against hike in electricity prices
Taipei Metro urges against hike in electricity prices
2022/06/27 14:50
Thunderstorm fells 20-meter-tall tree in Taipei City
Thunderstorm fells 20-meter-tall tree in Taipei City
2022/06/25 16:59
Taipei Dome project misses October deadline
Taipei Dome project misses October deadline
2022/06/24 14:50
Taipei street dance contest welcomes foreigners to vie for NT$160,000 prize
Taipei street dance contest welcomes foreigners to vie for NT$160,000 prize
2022/06/21 13:37
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
2022/06/21 10:24