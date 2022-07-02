Surveillance video showing group attack in central Taiwan widely shared

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Surveillance footage of a group attack has been widely shared by netizens this week, but did not spark widespread outrage.

Surveillance footage of a passenger lift in the beginning shows an elderly person in an orange polo shirt standing by the control panel. The drama starts after a young man in a blue shirt gets angry when the old man tries to shut the doors prematurely.

The young man, identified as Hu (胡), appears to yell at the old man for around 50 seconds, while a companion tries to cool the situation. The old man bows his head multiple times until the group of three leave the lift.

The drama does not end, however, as the elderly man bumps into the group again in the lobby. Hu once again pesters the old man, who appears to plead for forgiveness.

The bullying continues for another minute until a stout man in a black suit walks in on the action. Hu then turns against the man in black.

Soon after, the lift opens and four men clenching their fists move to attack Hu and his male companion. A woman with the group runs away. The group attack stops after Hu is beaten and lies on the floor without moving.

Separate footage shows police officers arriving and the old man, five suspects in the group attack, and two victims are taken away in multiple police vehicles. SETN reported the group was later sent to a police station in Taichung City for further questioning.

Hu was said to have suffered mild injuries and scratches. The suspects and Hu reportedly did not press charges against each other, but the suspects may be prosecuted for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act.

Taichung police debunked a rumor suggesting the old man was a local gang leader, saying he and the man in black were just acquaintances. The man in black said he called his "friends working upstairs," adding they came to support him when he and the old man were being threatened.

The video footage has been widely shared since it was first posted on a social media platform on Thursday (June 30) and received a lot of media attention. Viewers mostly reacted with a laugh, but there are comments disagreeing with the violence — even if it was in a good cause.