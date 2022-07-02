Netflix to screen Taiwanese love drama 'Mom Don't Do That!'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The high-grade romantic TV series “Mom Don't Do That!” is slated to screen on Netflix from July 15.

It stars award-winning actress Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯), Billie Wang (比莉), and Ko Chia-yen (柯佳嬿) and the first two episodes debuted on July 1 (Friday) at Taipei Film Festival. After the world premiere, it ranked No. 1 in the top 20 for audience's favorite TV series, according to the film festival’s Facebook.

Based on a true story, the drama was adapted from Chen Ming-min’s (陳名珉) novel, “My Mother’s Interracial Marriage.” The plot centers on a 60-year-old woman, played by Wang, who aims to find true love again after her husband died.

Directed by Chen Wei-ling (陳慧翎) and Lee Chun-hong (李俊宏), it looks at how women from different generations find their own values after experiencing major life-changing events. The production cost NT$100 million (US$3 million).

According to the book’s introduction, during the widow’s husband-hunting adventure, she once "accidentally" became a mistress and was heartbroken after falling for an England-based conman online. Author Chen said that she gradually understood her mother’s lonely heart and decided to set both of them free after countless fights.

This is Chia’s first time as a producer. She played Wang’s eldest daughter, a 40-year-old single Chinese teacher, who strongly opposes her mother’s love-chasing actions, while Ko is the younger child who has a relationship with a loser that constantly asks for money from her.

The show marks the 70-year-old actress and singer Wang’s return to the screen after over 10 years. A quote of hers from the trailer for the series has gone viral:

“Marriage is a woman’s career and I see divorce as a lay-off. A company would announce it was bankrupt if her husband died. No one can stop me from getting a new job, even in my middle age!”

Fans can watch the series on Netflix from July 15 or buy tickets to watch it on the big screen at the Taipei Film Festival.



Trailer for "Mom Don't Do That!" (Youtube video)