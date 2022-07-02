Taiwan Army sends Clouded Leopard armored vehicles into traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Clouded Leopard” armored vehicles will soon appear on Taiwan’s roads to familiarize Army drivers with a civilian environment, reports said Saturday (July 2).

The eight-wheeled CM-34 Taiwan Infantry Fighting Vehicles will primarily patrol near industrial parks, power stations, and other high-value targets, CNA reported. According to a Facebook post, a “Clouded Leopard” from the Army’s 586th Brigade moved around on the streets of Taichung City early Friday (July 1) morning.

In the past, officers would only test tanks and armored vehicles inside military areas and never drive in civilian areas. This has changed in light of China’s mounting aggressiveness, the report said.

The aim is to acquaint drivers with the characteristics of each area and its roads. According to the Army, 20 units across Taiwan will be taking to public streets each day with armored vehicles or tanks.