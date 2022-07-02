Taiwan reports 34,748 local COVID cases, 96 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 34,748 local COVID-19 infections on Saturday (July 2), as well as 79 imported cases and 96 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Top health officials had predicted the number of local infections would fall below 40,000 a day during the past week. The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 94,808 infections reported on May 27, while a record 213 deaths were confirmed on June 10.

Saturday's new local cases included 16,319 males and 18,421 females, ranging in age from under 5 to 99. Taichung City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,952, followed by New Taipei City with 4,739 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 4,397. Nine cities and counties still reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday, down from 17 a month ago.

The 96 new deaths were 61 male and 35 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 90 suffering from chronic diseases and 61 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 2 and June 29, and passed away between June 15 and June 29.

The 79 new imported cases included 58 males and 31 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between June 12 and July 1.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 3,837,856, including 3,823,003 domestic cases and 14,799 imported ones. The 6,868 fatalities from the pandemic include 6,853 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,708 deaths and Taipei City 896.