Twin tropical storms set to bring heavy rain to Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two tropical storms that formed on Thursday (June 30) and Friday (July 1) are unlikely to make landfall but will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Taiwan.

At 2:00 a.m., Saturday (July 2), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced No. 3 tropical storm, Chaba (芙蓉), was located 930 kilometers to the southwest of Taiwan at its southernmost point, and headed toward Guangdong, China.

No. 4 tropical storm, Aere, was headed in the opposite direction toward Okinawa.

CWB said the two tropical storms, despite not making landfall, would still bring occasional rain and storms to the main island of Taiwan, especially in mountain areas.

Temperatures will hover around 32 and 33 degrees Celsius at noon in central and northern parts of the country over the weekend, according to the forecast. Unstable weather is also forecast for southern Taiwan from Sunday to next Friday (July 3-8) — more intense precipitation than in the north.