Taiwan Tourism Bureau launches discounts to help post-COVID recovery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to help the travel sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers staying at a hotel or bed and breakfast can receive discounts of up to NT$1,300 (US$43) per room per night, the Tourism Bureau announced Friday (July 1).

The measure will be valid from July 15 thru Dec. 15, but participants will have to register with the program, the Liberty Times reported. From 2 p.m. on July 4, travelers will be able to consult the regulations at a special website.

They will also find a list of hotels and B&Bs taking part in the government program. By submitting a copy of the front of their ID or health insurance card, they will be able to receive the rebate on the day they check in, the report said.

The program covers both individual travelers and groups, though the latter will have to include at least 15 people traveling for at least two days and one night, and only one day can fall on a weekend or public holiday. The amount of the group subsidy will also be calculated depending on factors such as the nature of the places visited, such as national scenic areas, offshore islands, or bicycle paths.

