Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market [PROFIT] 2022 Revenues, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market to reach USD 15.66 billion by 2027. Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market is valued approximately USD 0.988 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 48.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt and learn has propelled it to the forefront of technology today. AI is much more effective for data-driven companies such as accounting and finance because it not only acts without needing human intervention but also extracts accurate results from a large amount of data. While AI is becoming increasingly popular in digital marketing and finance, the accounting industry is also reporting widespread use of the technology in their applications.

Companies can do cash flow forecasting, anticipate insolvency, and detect frauds using AI, allowing accountants to assist clients in responding to financial difficulties before they become acute and adjusting spending appropriately. It also enables accountants to expand their predictive consulting beyond typical financial planning to include other crucial company aspects. According to research, 85 percent of people worldwide believe that artificial intelligence will improve their competitive advantage, and 81 percent of accountants believe that leveraging AI will still save them up to 10 working hours per week by assisting them in automating the time-consuming tasks. Moreover, an AI-enabled system assists accountants in auditing and compliance by constantly monitoring documents for compliance with regulations and practices and flagging audits with challenges. With fraud costing businesses billions of dollars each year, machine learning algorithms swiftly sift through massive amounts of data to prevent security frauds that humans would otherwise miss.

For example, the IL&FS fraud case, which cost INR 91,000 crore, was caused by serious audit inconsistencies in IL&FS accounts. However, the majority of businesses have yet to hire new employees, owing to concerns about the business case, a lack of skills, and a lack of ROI, which has hampered significant growth during the forecast period. Also, businesses are incorporating and implementing AI into their streamlined operational processes, with accounting at the top of their list because it provides increased productivity, accuracy, and cost savings, while also steering market growth.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the projected timeframe, owing to increased investment and funding, an increase in the number of startup companies, and governments’ increased focus on data regulations and compliance requirements. China, Japan, Australia, and India are planning to implement AI solutions in business transactions to free up human resources from mundane chores and focus on ensuring data integrity. International companies in APAC would benefit from the region’s versatile economic conditions, public policy aimed at industrialization and globalization, as well as the region’s growing digitalization, which is expected to have a positive influence on firm group. North America, on the other hand, is expected to have the largest market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

AWS

Xero

Intuit

Sage

OSP

UiPath

Kore.ai

AppZen

Deloitte

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology:

Machine learning and Deep learning

NLP

By Enterprise size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Application:

Automated Bookkeeping

Invoice Classification and Approvals

Fraud and Risk Management

Reporting

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

