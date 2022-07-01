LiDAR Drone Market [FACTORS] 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the LiDAR Drone Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global LiDAR Drone Market to reach USD 606.2 million by 2027. Global LiDAR Drone Market is valued approximately USD 133 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

LiDAR is an abbreviation for the Light Detection and Ranging technique, which is commonly used in observing and visualizing geographical data. This technology is then embedded into a drone and used for surveying, timber harvesting, geographic location, amusement, geology, seismology, archaeology, sustainable agriculture, and maintenance.

The incomparable results and usefulness of Geographical Information Systems in many multiple industries is benefiting the integration of these devices. Short-range LiDAR drones constituted the majority of the LiDAR drone industry in 2019. The growing focus of LiDAR drone manufacturers on the deployment of short-range LiDAR drones is a major driver driving this market’s growth. These LiDAR drones take to the air at a low height (below 200m). As a result, most of the locations do not require additional permits to fly them. LiDAR drones with a narrow bandwidth are light and power efficient. As a result, these drones only require modest batteries, lowering their overall price. The data collected by LiDAR drones is dependable and trustworthy, and as a result, it may be used to build national guidelines and standards in a variety of fields, most notably aerospace and defence, exploration and production, and logistics management. Growing improvements in the LiDAR drones market are opening up a slew of new chances for industry expansion. Velodyne LiDAR released the world’s lightest 16-channel LiDAR detector in 2018, targeting at the expanding UAV industry. The industry is also predicted to increase due to high demand for multidimensional models of land boundaries and satellite images. Government and commercial companies in the architecture, mining, and industrial activities, as well as mapping, land management, and development, are likely to drive up demand for LiDAR drones in the future seasons. However, rising concerns about air traffic management and restrictions governing drone flying zones are challenges that could stymie the worldwide LiDAR drone market’s growth. Nonetheless, growing the use of drones in agriculture, particularly for precision farming, might generate significant revenue for participants in the target industry.

America is expected to dominate the LIDAR drones market industry, with the United States contributing the most income. The expansion of the LIDAR drones market in this area is attributed to the prevalence of high military budgets along with increased investment in technological breakthroughs in the defense industry.The US military’s investment on drones is expected to hit a five-year high. Drone-related acquisitions, research and innovation, and mechanism construction were all included in the Department of Defense’s annual budget of USD 6.97 billion. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the fastest rate, thanks to increased knowledge of the benefits of LIDAR drones, such as extreme precision.

Major market player included in this report are:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Teledyne Optech

UMS Skeldar

LiDARUSA

YellowScan

Geodetics, Inc.

OnyxScan

Delair

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

LiDAR Lasers

Navigation and Positioning Systems

UAV Cameras

Other

By Type:

Rotary-wing LiDAR Drones

Fixed-wing LiDAR Drones

By Range:

Short

Medium

Long

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Archeology

Construction

Environment

Entertainment

Precision Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global LiDAR Drone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

