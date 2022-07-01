Molded Pulp Packaging Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 Industry Demand, Consumption Status, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Molded Pulp Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2027. Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD 3.65 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Molded pulp packaging is packaging material made from fibrous material such as recycled paper, cardboard or other natural fibers. The growing importance of environment friendly and sustainable products is helping pulp packaging market to grow.

Moreover, the packaging industry is avoiding the use of Styrofoam, plastics and other petroleum based packaging which is driving the growth of the market. But, the industry is restrained by the stringent rules and regulations by governments of different nations. According to the US government’s statistics, the pulp and paper manufacturing industries releases 212 million metric ton of hazardous components in the atmosphere, therefore interference of government is necessary. Also, the strength of pulp packaging is low which make it difficult to pack heavy weight products. But, the market is expected to flourish in the near future. The increase consumption of eggs and fruits is expected to give opportunity to the sector to grow in the forecasted period because of features such as light weight and recyclability.

The global Molded Pulp Packaging market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for regional analysis. Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2020 with almost 40% revenue share. China was the leader in APAC because of being the largest food & beverage industry. Ban on single use plastic and increased adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions will propel the growth further in the region. North America remains a prominent region with US being the leading consumer of wine which fosters the demand of fibrous packaging.

Major market player included in this report are

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Huhtamaki Oyj

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

Genpak, LLC

Eco-Products, Inc.

Fabri-Kal

Sabert Corp.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

OrCon Industries Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Wood Pulp

Non-wood Pulp

By Product:

Trays

Clamshells

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Shippers

By End User:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

