Corrosion Inhibitors Market [WORLDWIDE 2022] Size, Demand, Growth Strategy, and Forecast Research 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Corrosion Inhibitors Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Corrosion Inhibitors Market to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2027.Corrosion Inhibitors is valued approximately at USD 7.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Corrosion Inhibitors are generally used for slowing or controlling the process of corrosion in different parts of the industries and treating toxic water. Corrosion inhibitors are used in applications, such as water treatment, process & product additives and oil & gas production in various end-use industries, including power generation, oil & gas and refinery, metal & mining, pharmaceutical and utilities, among others

According to NACE International (National Association of Corrosion Engineers), the annual cost of corrosion to the oil & gas industry in the US alone is estimated at USD 27 billion. The costs can be reduced by the broader application of corrosion-resistant materials and the application of corrosion-related technical practices. Corrosion inhibitors suppress or mitigate the corrosion process of metals. They protect the metals or alloys by acting as a barrier by forming an absorbing layer or by retarding the cathodic, anodic processes causing corrosion. As a result, increased automation will necessitate the use of Optical coating in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Optical coating industry in the future Manpower shortage, logistical restrictions, material unavailability, and other restrictions have slowed the growth of the industry in a considerable manner. However, the corrosion inhibitor market hasn’t been affected much and their demand remains in industries like oil & gas, pharmaceutical, etc.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the corrosion inhibitor market. The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and growing concern for the environment. The growth in the power, oil & gas, mining, and chemical industries, especially in the emerging economies, such as China, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Chile, and Vietnam, drives the market for corrosion inhibitors.

Major market player included in this report are:

1.1.1. Solenis

1.1.2. Nouryon

1.1.3. Baker Hughes Company

1.1.4. Ecolab

1.1.5. BASF SE

1.1.6. , SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

1.1.7. , DOW Chemical Company

1.1.8. Lubrizol Corporation

1.1.9. , Lanxess

1.1.10.Diyou

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Compound

Organic corrosion inhibitors

Inorganic corrosion inhibitors

by Type

Water-based Corrosion Inhibitors

Oil-based Corrosion Inhibitors

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor

by application

Water Treatment,

Process and Product Additives,

Oil & Gas Production

by End use industry

Oil & gas,

Power generation

Chemicals

Metals processing

Pulp & paper

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Corrosion Inhibitors (PSF) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

