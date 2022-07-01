Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market 2022 Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Growth, and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cystic Fibrosis Drugs market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cystic Fibrosis Drugs market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The “Global Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Overview of the Global Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the “Global Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis diseases, advancements in screening and treatments technology, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking.

Initiatives from government and other organizations, promising pipeline for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing scope for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drugs market. However, complex drug development process and expensive treatment options is restraining the growth of cystic fibrosis market.

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT) Ltd., Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

According to market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global cystic fibrosis drugs market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to increase due to large patient pool and more prevalence of respiratory diseases in this region.

By Drug Class:

– CFTR Modulators

– Mucolytics

– Bronchodilators

– Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

– Others

Recent information published by Proteostasis in March 2019 for its proprietary triple combination drug PTI-NC-733 (PTI-428/PTI-801/PTI-808) expressed concerns as to whether Proteostasis would contest Vertex’s grip on the CFTR modulator place.

By Route of Administration:

– Oral

– Inhalation

– Intravenous

Among the various route of administrations, oral administration holds the majority share in the cystic fibrosis market in 2018.

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– APAC

– RoW

North America dominates the global cystic fibrosis drugs market in 2018 closely followed by Europe. Ireland has the most cystic fibrosis prevalence worldwide – around 1 out of 19 individuals in Ireland carry one copy of a mutated gene that can cause cystic fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis – Current cystic fibrosis medications are not appropriate for all patients and has restricted impact on this life-threatening disease. But these hurdles can be overcome by new developments of various therapeutic approaches. The development of small molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis has made important advancement in the previous decade. However, one of the major issues is that the success in the treatment options has been observed in only certain mutation classes among the 2000 mutations identified. Thus, many patients do not have any treatment.

Key Vendors:

– AbbVie

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche

– Gilead Science, Inc.

– Vertex Pharmaceuticals

– Novartis

Key Competitive Facts

– The firms Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics entered into a partnership in 2015 to target cystic fibrosis using CRISPR/Cas9. However, this technique for gene editing remains unproven in human lives and study is still in very early stage in its application in cystic fibrosis.

– Restoration of CFTR function, mucociliary clearance, anti-inflammation, and anti-infective agents are the therapeutic approaches that are used in the development of effective drugs for CF.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the cystic fibrosis drugs market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

