TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market 2022 Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period till 2030

The global TNF alpha inhibitors market will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Reportocean market research report predicts that the global TNF alpha inhibitors market will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. TNF inhibitors, also known as TNF blockers, anti-TNF drugs, and biologic therapies, are a cluster of medications used to treat inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis), and psoriasis. The drugs decrease inflammation and can stop disease development by targeting an inflammation-causing substance, tumor necrosis factor (TNF).

The market is witnessing the loss of patents in Europe for various blockbuster drugs, resulting in the emergence of biosimilars. In April 2019, Eticovo – a biosimilar from Samsung Bioepis to Amgen’s Enbrel (etanercept), received FDA approval. In November 2018, FDA approved Hyrimoz developed by Sandoz, a biosimilar to AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, which will be launched in the US market by 2023. Currently, only five approved TNF inhibitors, i.e., adalimumab, certolizumab, etanercept, golimumab, and infliximab, control the market. The wide application of these drugs for numerous autoimmune diseases ensures constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key players operating in this field, i.e., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Celgene Corporation, are generating the majority of the revenue in the global TNF alpha inhibitors market.

According to Reportocean Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global TNF alpha inhibitors market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe, with a market share of more than 20% in 2018.

By Drug Class:

– Adalimumab

– Certolizumab Pegol

– Etanercept

– Golimumab

– Infliximab

In 2018, the adalimumab segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increased clinical efficacy and high preference by physicians for the treatment of severe rheumatic diseases made the segment the largest shareholder in 2018. Golimumab is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Pipeline Analysis:

– Phase I

– Phase II

– Phase III

Many companies are making huge investments to develop products and enter the market as soon as biologics lose their patents. Among various TNF alpha inhibitors, adalimumab has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials, followed by certolizumab pegol.

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a market share of over 60% and is expected to maintain this position during the forecast period. Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of biosimilars and increasing investments in the R&D of new drugs make Europe the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Research Competitive Analysis: The market is growing at a steady rate, i.e., at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. New drug launches, product approvals, strategic partnerships, and collaborations are among the significant strategies adopted by market leaders to maintain their leadership position. For instance, in July 2019, the US FDA approved HADLIMA by Samsung Bioepis, a biosimilar referencing HUMIRA, to treat juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult Crohn’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and plaque psoriasis. In March 2019, the US FDA approved Cimzia injection to treat non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in adults, with detached signs of swelling making it the first-ever FDA approved treatment fulfilling the unmet needs for nr-axSpA; and in May 2018, the drug was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The rising incidence of chronic autoimmune diseases has led to the increasing launch of biosimilars globally. In May 2019, Fresenius Kabi launched biosimilar adalimumab IDACIO in Germany. In May 2019, Janssen launched Simponi Autoinjector in Japan, and the drugs are distributed by Mitsubishi Tanabe. In addition, other leading vendors are focusing on hugely investing in R&D activities to develop new drugs to obtain a high share in the market.

Key Vendors:

– AbbVie Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Amgen Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Celgene Corporation

– Celltrion Healthcare

– Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

– Apogenix

– 3SBIO Inc.

– Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Competitive Facts:

– UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L. is conducting a phase 3 clinical trial in 15 centers in Germany to study “Efficacy and safety of certolizumab pegol (CZP) versus active comparator and placebo in subjects with Plaque Psoriasis (PSO) (CIMPACT)”.

– Globally, over 95% of the clinical trials of certolizumab are conducted by UCB Pharma.

– In July 2018, Mylan made a patent license agreement with AbbVie over Mylan’s proposed Humira biosimilar. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will grant Mylan exclusive licenses on Humira’s intellectual properties on July 31, 2023 in the US and other countries excluding Europe.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the global TNF alpha inhibitors market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the pharmaceuticals segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

