AI in Construction Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2030 | IBM Corporation, Dassault Systems SE, Building System Planning Inc.

The global AI in construction market size was US$ 561.1 million in 2021. The global AI in construction market is forecast to grow to US$ 2515.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of AI in construction will primarily drive the growth of the global AI in construction market. Designers, engineers, and architects devote a significant amount of time to building design on a regular basis. It takes a long time to generate design variations and verify architectural statics. However, an AI-based system with access to a database of many already built building plans can produce alternative designs. Designers and engineers may easily enter design objectives, as well as criteria such as spatial specs, efficiency, materials, financial limits, and more, into generative design software. The program also investigates all conceivable permutations of a solution, producing alternate designs that meet all of the previously stated requirements. Thus, such advancements and ease will drive the growth of AI in the construction market during the forecast period.

The fact that AI in construction prevents users from cost overruns will also escalate the growth of the market. Further, a growing number of construction projects will drive the demand for AI in construction during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share of AI in construction market. The growth of the market is attributed to the changing political scenario, of the U.S. In addition to that, severe labor shortage and growing government investments in construction activities will fuel the growth of the global AI in construction market. Further, the fact that the demand for advanced technology is increasing in the region, will contribute to the growth of AI in construction market. Moreover, AI in construction help tackles various hurdles associated with cost and design, which in turn will boost the growth of AI in the construction market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for AI in construction reduced abruptly. Due to the pandemic, the range of construction projects sharply declined. Moreover. the focus of the population and governments abruptly shifted to health, which impeded the demand for any activity that requires human contact. Thus, it resulted in a sharp decline in the growth of AI in construction market.

Competitors in the Market

• IBM Corporation

• Dassault Systems SE

• Building System Planning Inc.

• Doxel Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Volvo AB

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Smartvid.io Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global AI in the construction market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Deployment, and Region.

By Technology

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

• Normal Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

• Project Management

• Risk Management

• Field Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Schedule Management

• Others

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

