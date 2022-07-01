Hemostats Market 2022 Industry Development Scenario, and Forecast till 2030 | B. Braun Melsungen AG’ Baxter International Inc.’ Becton Dickinson

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Hemostats market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Hemostats market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The “Global Hemostats Market” will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Overview of the Global Hemostats Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the “Global Hemostats Market” will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to the increasing number of surgical procedures’ growing incidence of sports-related injuries’ and increasing focus on effective blood loss management.

Increase in the number of outpatient procedures’ increasing focus on emerging markets’ and increase in healthcare spending are providing opportunities for the growth of the Hemostats market. Vendors are concentrating on new product launch across the therapeutic areas. The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with sales dominated by B. Braun Melsungen AG’ Baxter International Inc.’ Becton Dickinson and Company’ Johnson & Johnson’ Medtronic Plc’ Advanced Medical Solution Group Plc’ Pfizer’ Biom’Up’ Gelita GmbH’ CryoLife Inc.’ Integra LifeScience’ Z-Medica’ and Teleflex (Vascular Solutions).

According to the Reportocean Research analysis’ North America accounted for the largest share of the global Hemostats market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the availability of a large patient pool’ increasing surgeries’ and rising healthcare expenditure.

By Product:

> Thrombin-based Hemostats

> Gelatin-based Hemostats

> Collagen-based Hemostats

> Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-based Hemostats

> Combination Hemostats

> Others

Among the products’ the higher efficacy has made thrombin-based Hemostats the major shareholder in the market. Combination agents are profiting from the highest growth rate as medical practitioner take on more complex and risky procedures that necessitate efficient’ fast-acting products for successful control of bleeding.

By Type:

> Active Hemostats

> Passive Hemostats

> Combination Hemostats

Active Hemostats hold a significant market share’ followed by combination Hemostats. In June 2017�?� Ethicon received the FDA approval for Surgicel Powder Absorbable Haemostat.

By Regions:

> North America

> Europe

> APAC

> RoW

North America dominated the global Hemostats market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US due to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Hemostats Market Research Competitive Analysis – Mergers & acquisitions have been the primary strategy followed by major players to maintain their leadership in the market. In 2017�?� Teleflex acquired Vascular Solutions. In March 2018�?� Baxter acquired RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK from Mallinckrodt plc to broaden surgical haemostat and sealant portfolio. New products launched are posing a threat to previously available products in the market. In January 2019�?� the US FDA approved the marketing of HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator for all minimally-invasive procedures. To aid this’ Biom’Up has trained nearly 200 medical professionals in the US and Europe for the use of product far ahead of the launch.

Key Vendors:

> B. Braun Melsungen AG

> Baxter International Inc.

> Becton Dickinson and Company

> Johnson & Johnson

> Medtronic Plc

> Advanced Medical Solution Group Plc

> Pfizer

Key Competitive Facts

> Ethicon (J&J)’ Baxter International’ and Pfizer are the three major players in the market.

> The primary focus among the players in the market is to develop Hemostats that reduce significant time during the surgery procedure.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the Hemostats market. Through this report’ the key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals’ and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

> Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

> A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the Hemostats industry.

> Factors influencing the growth of the Hemostats market.

> In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

> Prediction analysis of the Hemostats market in both developed and developing regions.

> Key insights related to major segments of the Hemostats market.

> Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

Advanced Medical Solutions’ B. Braun Melsungen’ Baxter International’ C.R. Bard’ Inc.’ CryoLife Inc.’ Integra LifeSciences’ Pfizer’ Gelita GmbH’ Anika Therapeutics’ Covidien Plc (Medtronic Plc)’ The Medicines Company’ Vascular Solutions (Teleflex)’ Z-Medica’ and Atrium Medical Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions



