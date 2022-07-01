Pond Liners Market 2022: Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2030 | AGRU, BTL Liners, Carlisle, Emmbi Industries Limited

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Pond Liners Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Pond Liners study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Pond Liners Market.

The global pond liners market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global pond liners market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pond liner is specifically used to halt water loss. This material is used in lining gardens, pools, and artificial streams. High-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) are some of the materials widely used in the manufacturing of pond liners.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly increasing demand for water conservation and safety is driving the growth of the global pond liners market. Further, a rapid rise in the rate of population and availability of a limited amount of freshwater is also driving the growth of the global pond liners market.

Pond liners are widely used in agriculture, gardens, parks, and wildlife. The growing number of agricultural activities will fuel the growth of the global pond liners market during the study period.

The growing number of construction projects for the development of artificial ponds and lakes will also escalate the growth of the global pond liners market. On the contrary, the availability of a wide range of alternatives will limit the growth of the overall market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government investments in construction projects were reduced. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the global pond liners market. The market also witnessed manufacturing disruptions due to the sudden shortage of laborers and raw materials. Agricultural activities also experienced various challenges associated with raw materials. However, the pond liners market recorded steady growth in the agriculture sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global pond liners market, owing to the rising demand for water treatment systems from the residential sector. In addition, initiatives toward water conservation are growing in the region due to water scarcity. As a result, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global pond liners market. Further, the growing number of agricultural activities in Asia-Pacific will be opportunistic for the global pond liners market. Demand for fresh water and rising investments by governments in the region for infrastructural development will also contribute to the growth of the pond liners market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• AGRU

• BTL Liners

• Carlisle

• Emmbi Industries Limited

• Firestone

• GSE Environmental LLC

• HongXiang New Geo-Material Co. Ltd.

• Huadun Snowflake

• Stephens Industries Ltd.

• Western Environmental Liner

• Reef Industries Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pond liners market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Raw Material

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyester

• Polyurea

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Polyethylene

• Butyl Rubber

By Application

• Waste Management

• Water Management

• Mining

• Tunnel Liners

• Coal Ash Containment

• Salt Farming

• Others

By End-User

• Potable Water

• Floating Baffles

• Oil Spill Containment

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

