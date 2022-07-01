Malic Acid Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022-2030 | Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd., Isegen; Miles Chemical, Qiaoyou Chemical

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Malic Acid Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Malic Acid study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Malic Acid Market.

The global malic acid market size was US$ 0.17 billion in 2021. The global malic acid market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.30 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Malic acid, with the chemical formula C4H6O5, is a dicarboxylic acid produced by all living organisms. It can be found in practically all fruits, including apples, apricots, blackberries, grapes, peaches, plums, pears, strawberries, and mangoes. Malic acid aids in detoxification, energy production, and the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) as well as improving general muscle performance. It’s commonly utilized in the food processing business since it extends the shelf life of packaged foods and baked goods.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of malic acid in the production of bakery products, desserts, frozen food, fruit juices, sports beverages, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the global malic acid market during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization will also drive the demand for malic acid in the coming years. In addition to that, the rapidly growing food and beverage industry and increasing range of innovations will also upsurge the demand for malic acid during the forecast period.

The rising population and their increasing food demands will contribute to the growth of the malic acid market. On the contrary, side effects associated with malic acid may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific malic acid market is forecast to register a substantial growth rate, owing to the growing regional population and their rising food demands. In addition to that, the availability of a wide range of beverages and confectionery products will contribute to the growth of the malic acid market. China is expected to have a strong foothold in the malic acid market due to the growing demand for food additives in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Malic acid has significant side effects on the health of people, which may limit its use in the coming years. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially raised awareness related to maintaining hygiene and avoiding unhygienic products. As a result, it may impact the demand for malic acid in the coming years. During the pandemic period, the demand for frozen food remained the same; however, people avoided unhealthy juice and sports drink to stay healthy. As a result, it negatively affected the global malic acid market. Bakeries and confectionaries also shut their doors to prevent the further spread of the virus and abide by government regulations. All of these aforementioned factors indicate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global malic acid market.

Competitors in the Market

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

• Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Isegen; Miles Chemical

• Qiaoyou Chemical

• Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Prinova

• Sealong Biotechnology

• Yongsan Chemicals

• Polynt;

• Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global malic acid market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

• L-malic acid

• D-malic acid

• DL-malic acid

By End-Use

• Beverages

• Confectionery & Food

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

