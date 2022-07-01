Bio-Based Chemicals Market 2022: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2030 | BASF, DowDuPont, Cargill, Metabolix

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Bio-Based Chemicals Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Bio-Based Chemicals study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Bio-Based Chemicals Market.

The global bio-based chemicals market size was US$ 75.9 billion in 2021. The global bio-based chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 185.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Bio-based chemicals are chemicals made from renewable resources like feedstock, plants, crops, trees, and biological waste. Bio-based chemicals are an environmentally friendly and appropriate alternative. The use of these chemicals can widely help users in maintaining ecological balance while lowering carbon emissions by employing this method. Technological development producers can create new investment chances to ensure a steady supply of raw materials in prevalent industries like automotive.

Factors Influencing the Market

The unavailability of resources of non-renewable resources will primarily drive the demand for bio-based chemicals. In addition, the implementation of stringent government regulations promoting the use of environment-friendly products will escalate the demand for bio-based chemicals in the coming years.

Bio-based alcohols, such as bioethanol, are widely used in the food & beverage sector. The product act as an intoxicant in the production of alcoholic beverages, including rum, vodka, beer, etc. Thus, the rising demand for alcoholic beverages will drive the demand for bioethanol. Further, high disposable income and the rising trend of parties, and clubs, will also contribute to the growth of the global bio-based chemicals market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with bio-based chemicals may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising initiatives by government bodies to minimize carbon emissions and increase investments in R&D activities will also benefit the global bio-based chemicals market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for bio-based chemicals declined abruptly. The market also witnessed a myriad of operational challenges, such as delays in transportation, and travel restrictions, which ultimately affected the growth of the market. Apart from that, the pandemic had a drastic impact on the automotive, packaging, the end-use industries of bio-based chemicals. Therefore, it reduced the demand for bio-based chemicals.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the bio-based chemicals market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for bio-based chemicals due to rising crude oil prices. Further, stringent government regulations to lower the rate of pollution will drive this regional bio-based chemicals market forward. The market may also witness substantial growth opportunities due to industrial growth in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Cargill

• Evonik

• Chevron

• BioAmber

• ADM

• Metabolix

• DSM

• Natureworks

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bio-based chemicals market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Bioplastics

• Bio-Lubricants

• Bio-Based Acids

• Bio-Solvents

• Bio-Surfactants

• Bio-Alcohols

• Others

By Application

• Industrial Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Detergents & Cleaners

• Agriculture

• Personal Care

• Packaging

• Paints & Coating

• Automotive

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

