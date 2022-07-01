Soil Stabilization Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2022-2030 | Altacrete (Canada), Caterpillar (US), AB VOLVO (Sweden), FAYAT (France)

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Soil Stabilization Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Soil Stabilization study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Soil Stabilization Market.

The global soil stabilization market size was US$ 25.1 billion in 2021. The global soil stabilization market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The soil stabilization method is widely used to modify the soil’s nature according to the requirements. The process of soil stabilization is widely recognized for increasing the shear strength and physical properties of the soil.

Factors Influencing the Market

The soil stabilization process is widely used in the construction of airports, roads, etc. The growing number of projects related to the construction of airports and roads, will drive the growth of the global soil stabilization market during the forecast period.

The benefits of soil stabilization, such as enhancement in physical properties and an increase in the strength of the soil, will fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing urbanization will drive the demand for more roads, parking lots, building sites, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market.

Favorable government support for infrastructural development will also escalate the growth of the soil stabilization market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for soil stabilization reduced drastically after the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic drastically declined the range of projects related to construction activities. Furthermore, the sudden shift in priorities decreased investments in this sector. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global soil stabilization market.

COVID-19 had a catastrophic economic impact on various countries. Every industry has been influenced by it. It has a dynamic and diverse impact on agriculture, affecting all segments of the agricultural value chain. Its affect varies greatly across segments, as well as across regions and between producers and agricultural wage laborers. Thus, the global soil stabilization market recorded a substantial loss due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific soil stabilization market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is majorly due to the rising understanding of land management activities. Furthermore, the soil stabilization industry is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in this region due to rapidly growing urbanization and rising investments in the sector. Further, the growing population will also escalate the growth of the soil stabilization market during the study period.

North America, on the other hand, will register significant growth due to the growing adoption of advanced techniques and technology. Further, the presence of rapidly growing economies will also contribute to the growth of the soil stabilization market.

Competitors in the Market

• Altacrete (Canada)

• Caterpillar (US)

• AB VOLVO (Sweden)

• FAYAT (France)

• WIRTGEN GROUP (Germany)

• CARMEUSE (US)

• Global Road Technology (Australia)

• Soilworks (US)

• Graymont (Canada)

• SNF Holding (US)

• Aggrebind (US)

• IRRIDAN USA (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global soil stabilization market segmentation focuses on Method, Application, Additive, and Region.

On the basis of the method

• Mechanical method

• Chemical method

On the basis of the application

• Industrial

• Non-agriculture

• Agriculture

On the basis of additive

• Polymers

• Mineral & stabilizing agents

• Other additives (agricultural waste, sludge, chelates & salts)

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

