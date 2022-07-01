Precision Viticulture Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Precision Viticulture Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Precision Viticulture study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Precision Viticulture Market.

The global precision viticulture market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global precision viticulture market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

Factors Influencing the Market

Precision viticulture primarily focuses on increasing the production of the wine-growing region by allowing better monitoring and control. Precision wine-growing involves the use of cutting-edge equipment and systems such as drones, application controls, guides, and driverless tractors, which are highly required to improve grape productivity and yield quality. Thus, such advancements are expected to have a high scope of growth in the coming years.

Technology penetration, such as VRT and guidance, benefit the farmers in several ways. Field monitoring allows farmers to take appropriate measures to reduce waste or crop failure. Because grape quality is important to winemakers, they tend to use advanced technology to thoroughly monitor grapes grown. Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the market.

The rising demand for wine and different flavors will benefit the precision viticulture market during the study period. In addition to that, rapidly growing exhaustion of natural resources and environmental deterioration are major challenges associated with cultivation. Further, growing environmental concerns will emphasize more on the adoption of sustainable viticulture practices, which will escalate the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

Precision viticulture requires technical knowledge. Lack of knowledge among workforce may limit the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, precision viticulture practices drastically declined due to the reduction in the demand from end-users. Moreover, manufacturing disruptions and import-export bans impeded the demand for precision viticulture.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global precision viticulture market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Countries such as Spain, France, and Italy are expected to emerge as major contributors to regional development. They have a long history of developing working wineries and vast vineyards, and are pioneers in the production of wine grapes.

Competitors in the Market

• John Deere

• Trimble

• Topcon

• Deveron UAS

• TeeJet Technologies

• Groupe ICV

• TracMap

• QuantisLabs

• Terranis

• Ateknea Solutions

• AHA Viticulture

• AG Leader Technology

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global precision viticulture market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Product, and Region.

Based on Technology

• Guidance systems

o Global positioning system (GPS)

o Geographic information system (GIS)

• Remote sensing

o Handheld

o Satellite sensing

• Variable-rate technology

Based on Application

• Yield monitoring

o On-farm

o Off-farm

• Field mapping

o Boundary mapping

o Drainage mapping

• Crop scouting

• Weather tracking & forecasting

• Irrigation management

• Inventory management

• Farm labor management

• Financial management

• Others (demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis)

Based on Product/Service

• Hardware

o Automation & control systems

o Sensing & monitoring devices

• Software

o Local/Web-based

o Cloud-based

• Services

o System integration and consulting

o Managed services

 Farm operation services

 Data services

 Analytics services

o Connectivity services

o Assisted professional services

 Supply chain professional services

 Climate information services

 Others (financial management and inventory management services)

o Maintenance & support

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol974

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/