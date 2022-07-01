Commercial Greenhouse Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030 | Dutch Greenhouses, Richel Group SA, Heliospectra AB

United State- Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Commercial Greenhouse Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Commercial Greenhouse study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Commercial Greenhouse Market.

The global commercial greenhouse market size was US$ 31.1 billion in 2021. The global commercial greenhouse market is forecast to grow to US$ 85.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rapidly growing urbanization and low availability of arable land is the primary factor driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. Furthermore, changing weather conditions hamper the productivity of traditional farming. Thus, it will surge the adoption of commercial greenhouses during the study period.

The benefits of greenhouse farming practices, such as a safe environment, growth of healthy varieties, etc., need for less water, etc., will contribute to the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market during the study period. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the set-up may limit the growth of the commercial greenhouse market during the study period.

The rapidly growing global population and rising demand for high-quality products will also contribute to the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial greenhouse market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the rising adoption of traditional techniques, such as insulated greenhouses, the use of hot water piping systems, etc., to develop a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques are widely used in the region to increase the temperature in greenhouses. Apart from that, farmers use conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps to enhance the yield. However, the demand for automation technologies to enable plant growth all over the year is growing, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market. Further, technology is rapidly becoming popular in the region, mainly in urban areas. Thus, the commercial greenhouse market will experience ample growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The commercial greenhouse market witnessed negative impacts due to various factors like distribution and production problems. COVID-19 pandemic resulted in bans on exports and imports, which created supply chain disruptions. Further, the adoption of advanced technology in agriculture has been advantageous for the farmers throughout the forecast period. Modern agriculture methods have helped farmers in achieving high productivity without making any extra efforts. In addition to that, farmers are also aiming for higher yields, and high-quality production, which will drive the demand for commercial greenhouse methods even in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

• Dutch Greenhouses

• Richel Group SA

• Heliospectra AB

• Argus Control Systems Ltd.

• Hort Americas LLC

• Certhon

• Nexus Corporation

• Logiqs BV

• Rough Brothers Inc.

• Agra Tech Inc.

• Lumigrow Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global commercial greenhouse market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Crop Type, Greenhouse, and Region.

By Equipment Type

• Heating Systems

• Cooling Systems

• Other Equipment Types

By Crop Type

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Flowers and Ornamentals

• Nursery Crops

• Other Crop Types

By Greenhouse Type

• Glass Greenhouses

• Plastic Greenhouse

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

