Over 1,000 visitors flood water park in east Taiwan on opening day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cikasuan Riverside Park in Hualien County on Friday (July 1) morning attracted over a thousand visitors craving a dip in the pool amid the scorching heat.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the water park is open to the public until Aug. 28. This year marks the first time an admission fee of NT$50 (US$1.68) will be charged since its establishment in 2014, wrote CNA.

The fee will be waived for individuals of five categories, including:

Hualien County residents

Children 12 or younger, or less than 150 cm tall

Seniors 65 or older

Low-income families

Physically-challenged people and their companions

The amusement park boasts upgraded water slides, a wave pool, and other water attractions, in addition to a host of recreational facilities on land such as a forest park and a library, at a cost of NT$75 million. Multiple hands-on activities are available throughout the summer that bring visitors closer to nature, wrote China Times.

The Cikasuan Riverside Park draws an annual 100,000 visitors and in 2020 the figure hit a record high of 230,000. About 30% of visitors hail from other municipalities.



Thousand of visitors flood the water park in Hualien on the first day of opening. (CNA photo)