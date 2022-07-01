Alexa
Over 1,000 visitors flood water park in east Taiwan on opening day

Cikasuan Riverside Park in Hualien offers summer relief every July and August

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/01 15:14
Cikasuan Riverside Park. (Hualien County photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cikasuan Riverside Park in Hualien County on Friday (July 1) morning attracted over a thousand visitors craving a dip in the pool amid the scorching heat.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the water park is open to the public until Aug. 28. This year marks the first time an admission fee of NT$50 (US$1.68) will be charged since its establishment in 2014, wrote CNA.

The fee will be waived for individuals of five categories, including:

  • Hualien County residents
  • Children 12 or younger, or less than 150 cm tall
  • Seniors 65 or older
  • Low-income families
  • Physically-challenged people and their companions

The amusement park boasts upgraded water slides, a wave pool, and other water attractions, in addition to a host of recreational facilities on land such as a forest park and a library, at a cost of NT$75 million. Multiple hands-on activities are available throughout the summer that bring visitors closer to nature, wrote China Times.

The Cikasuan Riverside Park draws an annual 100,000 visitors and in 2020 the figure hit a record high of 230,000. About 30% of visitors hail from other municipalities.

Thousand of visitors flood the water park in Hualien on the first day of opening. (CNA photo)
Taiwan
Hualien
water park
amusement
Cikasuan Riverside Park

