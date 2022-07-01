Taiwan reports 35,699 local COVID cases, 121 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 35,699 local COVID cases on Friday (July 1), an 8% decrease from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 101 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 3,803,049. The 121 deaths reported brought the total COVID death toll to 6,772. Up to 99.58% of the infected exhibited zero or mild symptoms.

Local cases

The local cases include 16,548 males, 19,133 females, and 18 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 5,155, followed by 5,070 in New Taipei City, 4,453 in Kaohsiung City, 3,399 in Taoyuan City, 3,104 in Tainan City, 2,823 in Taipei City, 2,420 in Changhua County, 1,420 in Pingtung County, 986 in Yunlin County, 896 in Hsinchu County, 865 in Miaoli County, 732 in Nantou County, 718 in Hsinchu City, 709 in Chiayi County, 642 in Yilan County, 593 in Hualien County, 492 in Chiayi City, 448 in Taitung County, 426 in Keelung City, 200 in Penghu County, 118 in Kinmen County, and 30 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 121 deaths announced Friday include 63 males and 58 females ranging in age from 10 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 116 had a history of chronic disease, and 83 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to June 28 and dates of death from May 11 to June 28.

Imported cases

The 101 imported cases include 58 males and 43 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between May 16 and June 30, seven from the U.S., six from Vietnam, four from Singapore; three each from Canada and France; two each from Thailand and Hong Kong; and one each from Italy, Japan, and Spain. The countries of origin of 71 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,472,145 COVID tests, with 9,665,895 coming back negative. Of the 3,803,049 confirmed cases, 14,721 were imported, 3,752,611 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 6,772 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 6,757 deaths from local infections, 1,690 were in New Taipei City; 889 in Taipei City; 621 in Taichung City; 576 in Kaohsiung City; 553 in Taoyuan City; 423 in Tainan City; 337 in Changhua County; 269 in Pingtung County; 175 in Yunlin County; 171 in Keelung City; 169 in Nantou County; 146 in Yilan County; 131 in Miaoli County; 120 in Chiayi County; 110 in Hualien County; 106 in Hsinchu County; 102 in Chiayi City; 89 in Taitung County; 62 in Hsinchu City, 10 in Kinmen County, and eight in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.