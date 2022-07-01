Alexa
Kaohsiung police chief sworn in as head of Taiwan National Police Agency

Predecessor applied for early retirement after 42 years service in police force

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/01 13:43
New NPA chief Huang Ming-chao looks on while his predecessor, Chen Ja-chin, says goodbye to staff. 

New NPA chief Huang Ming-chao looks on while his predecessor, Chen Ja-chin, says goodbye to staff.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outgoing Kaohsiung City police chief Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) was sworn in as director-general of the National Police Agency (NPA) on Thursday (June 30), with his predecessor Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) ending 42 years of service in the police force.

Chen, 64, announced his premature retirement last week, reportedly in order to leave important appointments to his successor.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung presided over the handover ceremony, during which he praised Chen for his work during four years and nine months as the country’s top police officer, CNA reported.

Huang, 60, moved between several regional police forces, heading the police in Yunlin County and Keelung City before a promotion to head the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

In January 2021, Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) appointed him as chief of police in the southern harbor town. The mayor praised Huang for his work in fighting local crime.
police
police appointments
National Police Agency
NPA
Chen Ja-chin
Huang Ming-chao
Hsu Kuo-yung

