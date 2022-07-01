Backflow Preventers Market 2021 Industry Trends, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Backflow Preventers Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Backflow Preventers Market to reach $$ by 2030. Global Backflow Preventers Market is valued approximately $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

A backflow preventer is a gadget that is mounted on water pipes to allow only one direction of water flow while stopping the opposing direction. This eliminates the risk of contaminating drinking water due to splash back. Backflow preventers are utilized in a variety of applications, including sewer, wastewater, domestic, fountain, and irrigation backflow.

The rising building industry around the world is projected to help boost global demand for backflow preventers. Backflow preventers are essential in the domestic plumbing industry for maintaining water quality, as well as in the sprinkler and agricultural industries to prevent unnecessary water loss, excessive electricity consumption, and resource waste. Around the world, manufacturers are developing new technology for making backflow preventer valves. Expanding digital technologies, combined with advances in plumbing technology, have enabled the introduction of new backflow preventer valves with additional functionality such as a smart digital display for tracking flow rate, operating pressure, and other parameters. For example, Zurn Industries introduced field changeable pressure lowering valves in the Pressure-Tru?(R) ZW5000/5004 Series in November 2019. Hose connections are made with the ZW5000 hose valve, which is found in stairwells. The ZW5004 is a floor control valve that is used to connect sprinkler systems on each level. Backflow preventers with a low temperature zone are predicted to become more common. Backflow preventers of the ambient vacuum breakers type remain dominant the global backflow preventer market. The residential infrastructure industry is predicted to be a significant target market, accounting for more than 40% of the market share, due to increased application of plumbing codes in housing development. The fundamental reason why the residential housing industry will continue to be a key market for worldwide backflow preventers is the health concern connected with backflow in the water supply line. However, excessive engineering costs and electricity consumption more than normal impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, a significant increase in government norms and regulations for the plumbing business is predicted to spur growth.

Throughout the projected period, North America will continue to be one of the most profitable markets. The significant increase in commercial and residential construction projects in the country is one of the primary reasons sustaining expansion. In 2018, approximately 138 million residential units were sold in the United States, according to research. APAC increased investment in renovation and end up wasting water treatment projects is expected to drive demand for backflow preventers market. Growing demand for backflow preventers in garden center sprinkler system is also expected to create substantial growth opportunities.

Major market player included in this report are:

Watts Water Technologies Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Conbraco Industries Inc.

Zurn Industries, LLC.

Caleffi S.p.a.

Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

TALIS Management Holding GmbH

APOLLO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker

Pressure Vacuum Breaker

Double Check Valve Assembly

Reduced Pressure Zone

By Material type:

Stainless Steel Cloud

Plastic Cloud

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Other Materials

By End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Sprinkler & Irrigation

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Backflow Preventers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

