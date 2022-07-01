G.Fast Chipset Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Drivers, Industry Growth Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the G.Fast Chipset Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global G.Fast Chipset Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027. Global G.Fast Chipset Market is valued approximately $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 116.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
G.fast is essentially a DSL (digital subscriber line) protocol for local loops less than 500 metres long, with action plans ranging from 150 Mbit/s to 1 Gbit/s depending on the length of the loop. High speeds are achieved through the use of very short grooves. G.fast chipset market is expected to be driven by rising demand for ultrafast broadband networks.
The rise of 4K TV is expected to drive a surge in demand for superfast internet service. It is predicted that there will be over 189 million new 4K users by 2021, up from 3 million in 2018. Furthermore, the growing existence of ultra-high definition (UHD) content, as well as the increased ownership of UHD-compatible gadgets among individual customers, is expected to drive the market for new and fast broadband services such as G.fast in the following decade. Globally, the G.fast chipset market is being driven primarily by the growing impacts of information technology broadband plans. National broadband plan promotes various information theory to attract customers from all over the world. It assists governments in developing a strategy and vision for how technology will help their own country move forward in response to changing technical fundamentals. Broadband deployment has had a bigger impact on GDP growth and has changed people’s lives in countless other ways. Growing supply among broadband internet services will also be a major driver in the global market over the forecast period. Because the broadband market is disorganized, with numerous service providers, competitors among them has increased in recent years. Broadcom Ltd. announced VDSL2 35b and G.fast bonding support for two new protocols under International Telecommunication Union (ITU) guidelines in October 2015. The new product is meant to complement the company’s G.fast portfolio. However, one of the major factors impeding the global growth of the G.fast chipset industry is the partial residential implementation of gigabit rates. Because the majority of residential users in the world use megabit rates rather than commercial sectors, this is stifling market growth to some extent. This factor’s impact is expected to be moderate all throughout forecast period. Also, the lower cost efficacy of G.fast chipsets in comparison to FTTG (fibre to the home) is one of the key factors that will likely create significant opportunities for the market growth globally.
Geographically, North America is expected to have the largest G.Fast chipset Market size during the forecast period. North America is home to major service providers such as Verizon (US) and AT&T. (U.S.). They are testing G.fast techniques to enhance broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps using existing copper transportation system. Furthermore, the widespread presence of MDUs in North America offers great opportunities for the G.fast chipset market. North American telecom manufacturers are advised to replace FTTH deployment with FTTdp for the last few metres that can be substituted by copper without compromising data rates.
Major market player included in this report are:
Qualcomm, Inc.
Broadcom Ltd.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
MediaTek, Inc.
Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd.
Metanoia Communications, Inc.
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
CenturyLink, Inc.
BT Group plc
Swisscom AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type:
CPE
DPU
By End-user:
Residential
Enterprise/commercial
By Copper line length:
Copper-line length of Shorter than 100 meters
Copper-line length of 100 meters-150 meters
Copper-line length of 150 meters-200 meters
Copper-line length of 200 meters-250 meters
Copper-line length of longer than 250 meters
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global G.Fast Chipset Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
