Taiwan shares disaster prevention stories at European forum for first time

Cabinet says Taiwan’s invitation to European event recognition of its strength in disaster relief

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/01 12:28
Taiwan shares disaster prevention stories at European Civil Protection Forum for first time. (Cabinet website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was for the first time invited to the European Civil Protection Forum, held June 28-29 in Brussels, to share its disaster prevention experience — an indicator of the country’s capabilities, said the Cabinet in a press release.

At the invitation of the European Commission, the delegation shared Taiwan’s stories and practices to boost its preparedness in the event of a disaster. Details included the country’s efforts to put in place a public alert system and do simulation training, as well as implementing precautionary evacuation mechanisms.

The event allows Taiwan to promote its international profile while learning about how European countries manage disaster prevention and relief work. It also provides a platform from which to push further bilateral exchanges, according to the Cabinet.

The European Civil Protection Forum is an occasion for Europe to promote a coordinated regional response and mitigate the challenges of climate change, conflicts, and other threats. More than 800 representatives from 50 countries participated in this week’s event, including those from Taiwan and Ukraine.
