Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former US advisor urges Taiwan’s inclusion in regional security talks

John Bolton says US policy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan long outdated

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/01 11:43
Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton. 

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton called on Washington to abandon the long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” and include Taiwan in Indo-Pacific security dialogues.

The former U.S. official made the remark on Thursday (June 30) at a virtual seminar themed "Bluster or Bust? How should the US head off threats to Taiwan and Ukraine?” The event was held by the Foreign Press Association USA.

Bolton believes that the Biden administration should invite Taiwan into regional security mechanisms including QUAD and AUKUS. “We’ve got to signal China that the notion that they would simply tell the world how it’s going to be, and we’re going to accept it does not work,” he said.

Asked about Japan’s role in a potential cross-strait conflict, Bolton said Japan perceives correctly that China’s attack on Taiwan is in fact an attack on Japan. “Taiwan needs to be accepted as part of the club,” he added, urging regional actors to join together in forming a deterrence force.

As to Biden’s vow in May to defend Taiwan in the event of Chinese invasion, followed by a clarifying statement reiterating the U.S.' policy of strategic ambiguity toward the country, Bolton told CNA that he thinks strategic ambiguity has long been “outdated.”
Taiwan
U.S.
Washington
John Bolton
strategic ambiguity

RELATED ARTICLES

NATO chief accuses China of bullying Taiwan
NATO chief accuses China of bullying Taiwan
2022/06/30 17:49
Taiwan's oyster shells turned into products as part of circular economy
Taiwan's oyster shells turned into products as part of circular economy
2022/06/30 17:01
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns China against invading Taiwan
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns China against invading Taiwan
2022/06/30 16:53
Taiwan donates 2 ambulances to Somaliland hospitals
Taiwan donates 2 ambulances to Somaliland hospitals
2022/06/30 15:20
KMT backtracks on remarks backing China’s Taiwan Strait claims
KMT backtracks on remarks backing China’s Taiwan Strait claims
2022/06/30 14:54