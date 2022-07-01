The Clifford Clinic Expands Its Aesthetic Services To Include Unique Acne Treatments

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 July 2022 - The Clifford Clinic adds several unique treatments to their repertoire of existing services to expand the range and variety of aesthetic treatments available to patients. GOLD Photothermal Therapy (PTT) and AGNES acne treatment using the latest technology for acne treatment in Singapore, as well as a unique non-surgical eye bag removal protocol employing the use of radiofrequency energy (RF), are examples of the treatments available.



Utilizing gold nano-shells and a dermatology laser, GOLD PTT modifies the shape and activity level of oil glands to treat acne. Acne is an inflammatory skin condition caused by the clogging of pores by excess oil or dead skin cells and can be worsened by the presence of bacteria, treatments that target the root cause of a pimple outbreak are thus considered permanent solutions for chronic acne.



The Clifford Clinic uses a specialized device available exclusively at the clinic to perform GOLD PTT – the Bellasonic machine. The Bellasonic machine uses a 4 kHz wave to deliver gold nanoparticles into oil glands, a diode and a long pulse laser are subsequently used to heat the gold nanoparticles to cause controlled photothermal (heat energy converted from light) damage to the glands, stopping excess oil production and reducing the bacterial load in the pores. GOLD PTT is very effective for treating cases that do not respond well to topical or oral medical treatments, or for cases where topical or oral medication may not be suitable, such as for patients suffering from pregnancy acne.



AGNES is another unique treatment offered by The Clifford Clinic that directly targets oil glands and is suitable for patients who are sensitive to topical/oral medication. AGNES utilizes an insulated micro-needle to send RF energy directly into pores, AGNES reduces the recurrence of future acne outbreaks by destroying oil glands.



AGNES is a versatile machine that can be applied to treat other medical conditions beyond just acne. Eye bags are a common condition that can be treated using non-surgical or surgical means. The Clifford Clinic offers an effective non-surgical solution for patients who are averse to the idea of going under the knife, or whose condition is not severe enough to warrant surgery.



Unique to The Clifford Clinic, the clinic's non-surgical eye bag removal protocol combines AGNES and Secret RF (radiofrequency) to achieve better efficacy and desired results. The use of the fixed depth micro-needles of AGNES and the non-insulated microcannulas (fine needles) of Secret RF to deliver RF energy into orbital fat pads of the eye allows for precise and intense ablation of fats at all levels within the eye bag tissue. For patients who are unresponsive to non-surgical eye bag removal treatment or suffer from more severe eye bags, the surgical eye bag removal procedure offered by The Clifford Surgery may be an option worth considering as an eye bag removal surgery may be more well suited to addressing their needs.



A trusted and professional aesthetic clinic specializing in acne treatments, acne scar treatments, and hair transplant in Singapore, The Clifford Clinic has evolved to become a one-stop clinic for a wide range of effective and personalized aesthetic treatments. With over 40 combined years of experience in dermatology as well as reconstructive, plastic, and aesthetics surgery, The Clifford Clinic uses state-of-the-art equipment paired with quality skincare products to help individuals achieve the results they desire. Coupled with non-surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, The Clifford Clinic is a one-stop center for all hair, body, and dermatological needs.



The Clifford Clinic aims to deliver natural-looking results with low-downtime, but without compromising on quality. As an aesthetic clinic that firmly believes in offering attentive patient care, The Clifford Clinic aspires to provide a pleasant experience that meets the expectations and needs of all their patients.



For more information on The Clifford Clinic and its extensive range of quality services, visit https://cliffordclinic.com/.



