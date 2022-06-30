Sailors on Taiwanese fishing boat detained by Indonesia safe: Foreign Ministry

Taipei (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it has confirmed all crew members aboard the fishing boat “Chiao Ho” (喬和) to be safe after the vessel was detained by the Indonesian navy on June 19.

CNA cited MOFA Deputy Spokesperson Tsui Ching-lin (崔靜麟) as saying that the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) in Indonesia had sent staff members to visit the Chiao Ho’s crew members on Tuesday (June 28). MOFA and the TETO in Indonesia are currently in contact with Indonesian authorities to arrange for the release of the crew members.

According to Tsui, the Chiao Ho was detained while sailing through the Malacca Strait on the grounds of not displaying a flag and not storing fishing equipment in the vessel’s hold when it entered Indonesia’s territorial waters. The boat is currently at a navy base in Seumawe, Aceh.

CNA cited MOFA as saying that it will continue to work with the TETO in Indonesia to provide necessary assistance to the owner of the Chiao Ho in order to free its crew members as soon as possible and protect the rights of Taiwanese fishing boats.