Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2022 Growth Opportunities and Industry Overview During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Advanced Driver Assistance System Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is valued approximately USD 10.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.53 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are a collection of electronic technologies that help drivers with driving and parking tasks. ADAS improves automotive and road safety by providing a safe human-machine interface. The increased demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in compact passenger automobiles is expected to fuel market expansion.

Increasing government rules requiring the installation of ADAS in automobiles are expected to boost demand. Due to rising government rules to promote road safety and reduce road accidents, demand for classic ADAS systems, such as autonomous emergency braking systems and adaptive cruise control systems, is predicted to expand tremendously. For example, the European Union (EU) has passed legislation requiring adaptive cruise control systems to be installed in all large commercial vehicles by 2020. Over the forecast period, such mandates and regulations are expected to present attractive growth prospects for the advanced driver assistance systems market. Luxury vehicle sales are being driven by rising disposable income, economic stability, and a growing inclination for materialistic lifestyles around the world. The bulk of luxury car owners were from developed countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Spain, South Korea, and Germany. However, in recent years, developing countries such as India and China have seen a significant increase in luxury car sales. Due to the presence of key leading firms such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi AG, and Volkswagen, Germany is the most lucrative luxury automobile market. It is also the world’s largest exporter of luxury automobiles, with the United States serving as one of the most important consumer markets for all types of luxury automobiles. However, in developing countries, a lack of needed infrastructure will stifle market growth between 2022 and 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market share. Technological breakthroughs, the presence of key companies, a higher acceptance rate of new technologies, increased manufacturing infrastructure, and improved economic conditions in the region are all driving regional growth. The high prevalence of road accidents and increasing sales of high-end vehicles in the region are driving up demand for improved driver safety technologies in economies like the United States and Canada. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Expanded use of advanced electronics such as sensors and detectors, as well as increased vehicle production in Japan, South Korea, and China, are all contributing to the expansion. The governments of various countries in the region have recognised the automotive industry’s potential for growth and have taken steps to encourage major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to enter their domestic markets, such as implementing adaptive cruise control and emergency braking systems. Many American and European automakers, including GM, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, have relocated their manufacturing facilities to these developing countries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

Magna international

Denso Corporation

Mobileye N.V

HARMAN International

ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH)

Valeo

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

By Component Type:

Processor

Sensors

Software

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

