In-vehicle Payment Services Market 2022 In-depth Assessment, Size, Share, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the In-vehicle Payment Services Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market is valued approximately USD 4.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.53 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In-vehicle payment services enable drivers to order and pay for food, coffee, gasoline, groceries, parking spaces, and tolls without ever leaving their vehicle. Over the projected period, advances in Internet of Things (IoT) technology and strong efforts by various automakers to integrate new, advanced infotainment solutions into their vehicle models are expected to fuel market expansion.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

The rising use of contactless payment methods in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as further advancements in smart vehicles, augur well for the market’s growth. Automobile makers are concentrating their efforts on developing built-in technology, such as voice-based controls, that might allow drivers to shop while on the road without jeopardizing road safety. Given the potential for a voice-activated dashboard to divert the driver’s attention, drivers must always prioritise road safety when shopping while driving. MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal are among the payment solution providers collaborating with automakers around the world to create and integrate new payment processes and techniques in vehicles. Similarly, Visa announced a partnership with SiriusXM in January 2019 to launch a vehicle-based payments platform. Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co. are among the companies that have created in-vehicle payment solutions and platforms. Over the forecast period, the market for in-vehicle payment services is expected to rise due to the increasing usage of driver assistance systems. Driver assistance systems assist drivers in a variety of ways, including hassle-free parking and making purchases directly from the control panel without the use of any extra devices or cards. However, risks of cyber threats impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market share. The region has the highest percentage of connected vehicles. Furthermore, technological businesses situated in North America, such as Apple Inc. and Google Inc., have entered the automobile market with their ability to develop and compete with automotive companies. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expansion is projected to be aided by a growing population and rising levels of disposable income. Over the projection period, adoption of the most advanced technology and further improvements in the way payments are made and processed will also play a key role in driving growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

Volkswagen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Google

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode of Payment:

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-wallet

Credit/Debit card

By Application:

Parking

Gas/charging stations

Shopping

Food/Coffee

Toll Collection

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/