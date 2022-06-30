Cosmeceuticals Market 2022 SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cosmeceuticals Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.81% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cosmeceuticals are cosmetics that include physiologically active chemicals that claim to have drug-like properties. They encompass a wide range of personal care goods. These are commercially accessible as a prescription or over-the-counter medications.

Because of the move from synthetic to organic personal care products, cosmetics are in great demand. The market is driven by raising awareness regarding cosmeceutical and cosmetics products and growing preference toward natural/organic products. As per Statista, the global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care is predicted to rise from USD 34.5 billion in 2018 to over USD 54.5 billion in 2027. These statistics demonstrate the rising importance of the natural and organic beauty business. Furthermore, Heliocare announced the launch of new sun protection products in 2021, including the Heliocare 360 Pigment Solution Fluid, which helps to prevent and treat hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage. The medication contains niacinamide, which inhibits melanin transfer while ellagic acid inhibits melanin formation. Also, with an introduction of new products with bio-active ingredients and product launches are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing deceptive marketing practices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cosmeceuticals Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share owing to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region due to growing popularity of e-commerce or e-tailing in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

L’Oreal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd

Avon Products Inc.

Groupe Clarins

Unilever PLC

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Skincare

Haircare

Lip care

Oral care

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

