Animal Genetics Market 2022 Industry Overview, Leading Key Players, Regional Growth and Forecast till 2030

Global Animal genetics market to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2027. Global Animal genetics market is valued at approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Humans get their protein and calcium from livestock and fowl. Beef, veal, dairy products, and eggs are among the most popular foods, and demand for them is likely to rise significantly in the future. Meat output in industrialized countries is expected to rise dramatically, owing to strong growth in Canada and the United States.

Pork is expected to account for a major portion of the total rise in meat production by the year 2040, as well as being the fastest-growing meat in terms of consumption. Due to increased population and income growth in India and Pakistan, global consumption of fresh dairy products is predicted to increase dramatically over the next decade. Consumption is predicted to exceed output in some places that are not self-sufficient in dairy products, such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, resulting in increased dairy imports. Milk powders, which are cheaper to export than liquid milk, are projected to meet this demand. To provide better products and services to clients in the Animal genetics market, key businesses have implemented tactics such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product introduction. For instance,

In February 2020: Neogen collaborated with Gencove, a genetic testing company, to form Neogen’s next generation of animal genomic tests.

In January 2021: Genus ABS and The Bair Ranch cooperated to illustrate the impact of a cow-calf management system using sex-skewed semen and terminal genetics.

However, emergence of alternatives such as lab-based meat may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Animal genetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness about technologically innovative animal genetic products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, established livestock sector, increasing population and urbanization, growing porcine industry across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Neogen Corporation

EW Group

Groupe Grimaud

CRV Holding

Topigs Norsvin

Hendix Genetics

Animal Genetics

Tropical Bovine Genetics

Trans Ova Genetics

Inguran LLC dba ST Genetics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Animal Genetics Products

Live Animals

Genetic Materials

Animal Genetic Testing Services

Genetic Disease Tests

Genetic Trait Tests

DNA Typing

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018,2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Animal genetics market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

