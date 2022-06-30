Caravan and Motor Market Size 2022 Industry Growth Rate, Investment Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Caravan and Motor Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Caravan and Motor Market to reach $$ by 2030. Global Caravan and Motor Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Motorhomes are commonly utilized for a variety of activities, including festivals, concerts, and multi-day events, in addition to vacation activities. Motorhomes have the extra benefit of saving up to 55 percent on vacation costs when compared to other traditional vacation activities. The aforementioned advantages have been driving up demand for motorhomes in the market in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the projected period.

Growing demand for recreational vehicles (RV) is fueling the market growth. According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), December 2020 manufacturer survey, the total number of RV shipments in December 2020 is expected to be 40,382 units, up 46.8% from the 27,516 units sold in December 2019. The total number of motorhomes supplied in December 2020 was predicted to reach 3,878 units, up 35.3 percent from the 2,867 units sent in December 2019.

To provide better products and services to clients in the Caravan and Motor Market, key businesses have implemented tactics such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product introduction. For instance,

In December 2020: Thor Industries Inc. has purchased Tiffin Motorhomes for USD 300 million. Following the transaction, the Tiffin Group functions as a separate section of the company, with the Tiffin family continuing to govern it.

In June 2020: Campervan Camps and Vacations LuxeCamper was founded in India. Aside from manufacturing motorhomes, the company also provides guided vacations to various locations throughout the country.

However, high maintenance cost of recreational vehicles may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Caravan and Motor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing demand for motorhome rentals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing emphasis on travel and tourism across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thor Industries, Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG

Hymer GmbH & Co. KG

Forest River Inc.

Rapido Motorhomes

The Swift Group

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

B??RSTNER GMBH & CO. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Class A

Class B

Class C

By End use:

Fleet Owners

Direct Buyers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Caravan and Motor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

