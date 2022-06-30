Rail Components Market 2022 Share Analysis, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Rail Components Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Rail Components Market to reach $$ by 2030. Global Rail Components Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Steel rail and railway sleepers are examples of railway track components that serve as key factor for entire railway track systems. Rail components such as the railway fastening system, railway fishplate, and fish bolt also ensure railway safety by fixing rails and railway sleepers. Over the projected period, the rail components market is likely to benefit from increased demand for railways around the world.

Governments are likely to increase demand for rail components by investing in and adopting automation technologies to improve network optimization. For instance, in January 2020, Portugal awarded CRRC a USD 55.5 overseas supply contract to supply 18 new light rails with a five-year maintenance period. In the rolling stock market, which is primarily used for passenger transportation, Japan is the technological leader. The country is constantly investing in the development of novel rolling stock technologies. To provide better products and services to clients in the rail components market, key businesses have implemented tactics such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product introduction. For instance, In December 2019: Bombardier was awarded a contract of 26.8 million euros to renovate, maintain, and upgrade 59 bombardier Swedish Regina Electric Multiple Units Fleet.

The Ukraine Railway Speed Company and Hyundai Rotem have extended their maintenance contract (URSC). The contract is worth 64.8 billion won and covers 90 trains (around EUR 50 million). It’s a five-year extension of a pact that started in 2022 and ends in 2027.

However, high initial cost of deployment and a lack of technology infrastructure and interoperability may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Rail Components Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to intercity trade and commutation, forthcoming metro projects in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, large scale rapid urban transit development across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

CRRC Corp. Ltd

Siemens AG

Bombardier Inc.

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corp.

Hyundai Rotem

Stadler Rail AG

The Greenbrier Companies

Trinity Industries Inc.

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Bogie

Engine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Rail Components Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

