NATO chief accuses China of bullying Taiwan

Stoltenberg warns against Beijing's growing nuclear arsenal

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/30 17:49
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Madrid summit. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Madrid summit.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has been expanding its military capabilities and nuclear arsenal while bullying Taiwan and other neighboring countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday (June 29).

At its summit in Madrid, the alliance approved an update of its “Strategic Concept” which for the first time paid significant attention to China. The document identified the Asian country and its “deepening strategic alliance” with Russia as a “systemic challenge” and a priority for NATO.

According to Stoltenberg, China was not an enemy of the organization, but the serious threats it poses needed to be understood, Taiwan’s Fount Media reported. Beijing’s expansion threatens the interests, security, and values of NATO members, the updated document said.

Another sign of NATO’s growing interest in Asia was its invitation to the leaders of the Indo-Pacific nations Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea to attend the Madrid summit, reports said.
