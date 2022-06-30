Autonomous Vehicle Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth at a CAGR of 39.6%, Industry Share, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Autonomous Vehicle market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Autonomous Vehicle market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global autonomous vehicles market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period 2017-2027 reaching $126.8 bilion by 2027.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Apple’ Google’ Nissan Motor’ Ford Motor’ Intel’ Volvo’ General Motors’ Argus Cyber Security’ nuTonomy’ Almotive’and Autoliv.

Brief

Globally’ automakers are aggressively focusing on autonomous vehicles to satisfy customer demand’ to remain competitive and to improve their product portfolio. The autonomous vehicles or driverless vehicles are those which can drive themselve without any human intervention’ employing inbuilt software’ sensors’ and communication systems. The driving capability of the autonomous vehicles differs based on automation levels.

Market Analysis

Technology Analysis

The trending advanced technology’ artificial intelligence (AI)’ is expected to play a significant role in the global autonomous vehicle market. The automakers and technical vendors are investing in AI to succeed in the era of autonomous vehicles. Furthermore’vehicle shared services such as car sharing/ taxi sharing will reach a higher adoption rate as individuals are most likely to use these kind of services due to greater affordability and ease.

Segment Analysis

The adoption rate of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to grow at a rapid rate as the consumers and enterprises are investing heavily on autonomous features.

In the next couple of years’ fully autonomous vehicles are expected to be launched. Once level 4 and level 5 vehicles are fully launched’ the market share of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to decline.

The region-wise segmentation analysis shows that North America holds the major market share followed by Europe. China’ India’ and Japan are the leading countries in the autonomous vehicles market. Under segmentation by product type’ the software segment contributes a major market share owing to the rising AI implementation in vehicles.

Key Vendors & Competitive Analysis

The global autonomous vehicles market is set to be a new source of revenue inflow for the value chain players’ security’ service’ autonomation’ connectivity’ manufactures’ and sensors providers. Partnerships and M&A strategies among the value chain players has been increasing with the entry of several start-ups. Some of the key players covered in the report are Apple’ Google’ Nissan Motor’ Ford Motor’ Intel’ Volvo’ General Motors’ Argus Cyber Security’ nuTonomy’ Almotive’and Autoliv.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions – North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW).

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

