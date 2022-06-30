Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software Market 2022 Growth Insights, Top Countries Data, COVID-19 Impact, and Regional Outlook till 2030 Analysis Report

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Key Players Covered in the Report

SAP’ Oracle’ JDA Software’ Epicor’ Manhattan Associates’ Descartes Systems Group’ HighJump Software’ IBM’ and Kewill Systems.

Brief: Cloud technology has been around for almost 20 years now’ but supply chain professionals are still reluctant to adopt cloud and migrate their systems. Though the industry is in its initial stages’ cloud computing will help supply chain managers to closely track a product throughout its lifecycle. Cloud-based SCM will significantly cut down the product cost as it will locate the shipment during any stage of the transportation. With the changing supply chain environment’ cloud computing will become an advantageous process’ gaining more market traction over the traditional systems. While the traditional SCM is more transactional’ the cloud approach offers a 360-degree control and real-time monitoring. Cloud-based SCM offers scalability’ reliability’ cost-effective’ integrated design’ and immediacy over localized SCM model.

Market Analysis: The SCM market is mature’ however’ the emergence of cloud computing has changed the industry landscape and has improved customer experience. The “cloud-based SCM software” market is expected to reach $7.03 billion by 2023′ growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The incorporation of cloud into SCM creates myriad benefits that redefine the traditional supply chain networks’ offers better supply chain visibility’ helps in handling the surging data volumes and in integrating digital technologies. Moreover’ the need for improved business agility’ scalability’ faster deployment’ and reduction in TOC will drive the organizations to deploy cloud model of SCM.

Product Analysis: The market study of cloud-based SCM will talk about the types that include supply chain planning’ procurement’ manufacturing execution system’ warehouse management system’ and transportation management system. The procurement software market will grow due to investments from large enterprises in procurement applications and from SMEs in cloud-based procurement software. The pressing need to consolidate and improve purchasing power will drive the market toward cloud-based software. The manufacturing execution system will have the highest growth rate with rise in automation’ faster ROI’ stringent government regulations’ reduced lead times’ reduction in production cost’ and better operational excellence.

Regional Analysis: North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain the same till 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about cloud-based SCM among enterprises’ especially SMEs. Factors such as rising need for infrastructure management system and shifting of workload to a cloud model will increase the market revenue.

Competitive Analysis: The study covers and analyzes the “Cloud-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists and other companies in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions – North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW).

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

