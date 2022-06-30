UK Foreign Secretary Truss warns China against invading Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China would be making a “catastrophic miscalculation” if it invaded Taiwan, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday (June 29).

She also said NATO member countries should reconsider close trade relations with countries using economic power in coercive ways, The Guardian reported. Truss also voiced support for including China in the alliance’s new “Strategic Concept,” which mentioned “systemic challenges” posed by Beijing.

A key lesson from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that more rapid action will be needed to help Taiwan with defensive weapons, according to earlier statements by the foreign secretary at a parliamentary committee. She said that since every piece of modern weaponry required months of training, the weapons should be sent early instead of sending them after an invasion and hoping for the best.