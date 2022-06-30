Taiwan praises NATO description of China as ‘systemic challenge’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (June 30) praised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for its “global vision” in describing China as a “systemic challenge.”

The NATO leaders summit in Madrid approved a “Strategic Concept” document Wednesday (June 29) which for the first time named the “systemic challenges” posed by China and the deepening strategic alliance between China and Russia as priorities.

MOFA expressed its welcome for NATO’s global vision and for its understanding of the threat posed by Beijing, CNA reported. Taiwan will continue to cooperate with its international democratic partners to counter the mixed threats from authoritarian regimes, MOFA said.

NATO understands that China tries to subvert the international rules-based order using tactics including the spread of fake news, cyberattacks, and the search for control over strategic industries and supply lines, according to the NATO document.