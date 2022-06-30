Calligraphy-inspired art center in Taiwan grabs gold at real estate awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hengshan Calligraphy Art Center (HCAC) in Taoyuan has bagged a gold at the 2022 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards, dubbed the “Oscars of Real Estate.”

The first government-run calligraphy-themed art gallery in Taiwan, the center is a branch of the Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts and was inaugurated in October last year. The facility sits in proximity to the THSR Taoyuan Station, also known as the Qingpu Station.

Consisting of five buildings and a pond, HCAC is an architectural interpretation of Chinese calligraphy, with elements symbolic of the “inkstone” and “inkwell.” Scattered in the park are rock sculptures inspired by “shan shui,” a style of traditional paintings that depict scenery and landscapes using a brush and ink, said Lai Chi-ting (賴志婷), a guide of the Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts.

The Zen-theme permeates the park, which emphasizes natural elements and incorporates wood structures into the interiors of the buildings, per RTI. The center is a work of Taiwanese architect Pan Tein-yi (潘天壹).

The opening exhibition featured 51 artists from home and abroad, a huge success that explored the dialogue between calligraphic art of the old and the modern times in various cultures. The gallery is devoted to promoting calligraphy in the Asian world and coming up are exhibitions in July showcasing works by local artists Hsu Yung-chin (徐永進) and Ko Liang-chih (柯良志).



The Hengshan Calligraphy Art Center. (Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts photo)



Rock sculptures by Chinese artist Gu Wenda. (Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts photos)



The Hengshan Calligraphy Art Center. (OS Studio photos)