Taiwan reports 38,846 local COVID cases, 118 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 38,846 local COVID cases on Thursday (June 30), a 7.7% decrease from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division also confirmed 96 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,767,283. The 118 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 6,651.

Local cases

The local cases include 18,066 males, 20,763 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 5,639, followed by 5,339 in New Taipei City, 4,924 in Kaohsiung City, 3,723 in Taoyuan City, 3,363 in Tainan City, 3,082 in Taipei City, 2,631 in Changhua County, 1,571 in Pingtung County, 1,114 in Yunlin County, 942 in Miaoli County, 881 in Nantou County, 872 in Hsinchu County, 809 in Chiayi County, 808 in Hsinchu City, 718 in Yilan County, 666 in Hualien County, 493 in Keelung City, 483 in Chiayi City, 467 in Taitung County, 178 in Penghu County, 129 in Kinmen County, and 14 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 118 deaths announced on Thursday include 62 males and 56 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 115 had a history of chronic disease, and 75 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 29 to June 27 and dates of death from May 24 to June 27.

Imported cases

The 96 imported cases include 58 males and 38 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 24-29, three arrived from Vietnam; two each from the U.S., Singapore, and Switzerland; and one each from Guatemala, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Croatia, Indonesia, Germany, and France. The countries of origin of 79 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,419,839 COVID tests, with 9,648,425 coming back negative. Of the 3,767,283 confirmed cases, 14,618 were imported, 3,752,611 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 6,651 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 6,636 deaths from local infections, 1,674 were in New Taipei City; 884 in Taipei City; 596 in Taichung City; 566 in Kaohsiung City; 547 in Taoyuan City; 406 in Tainan City; 330 in Changhua County; 263 in Pingtung County; 170 each in Keelung City and Yunlin County; 162 in Nantou County; 145 in Yilan County; 128 in Miaoli County; 117 in Chiayi County; 109 in Hualien County; 103 in Hsinchu County; 99 in Chiayi City; 89 in Taitung County; 60 in Hsinchu City, 10 in Kinmen County, and eight in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.