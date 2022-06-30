Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2022 Size, Share, Trend: What is the Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Industry worth? 

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Key Players Covered in the Report

ABB Ltd’ Rockwell Automation’ Siemens’ Schneider Electric SE’ General Electric GE’ Oracle Corporation’ SAP SE’ Honeywell Inc’ HP Inc’ Iconics Inc’ Parsec Automation Corp’ Acumence Inc.

In Europe’ the manufacturing industry is set to be the topmost industry for region’s economic growth. It provides huge business opportunities for domestic and global players and also a bundle of employment opportunities. In Europe’ the initiative – Europe 2020 Agenda’ digitalization and information communication technology (ICT) are set to be the core points.

Today’ the adoption of most of the new technologies has been changing the manufacturing industry landscape. Over the next decades’ Europe region is expected to become the manufacturing powerhouse due to rising government initiatives’ adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)’ FDI inflows’ M&A and strategic collaboration in the manufacturing industry.

At present' the increasing pressure to reduce the operation costs' new revenue business model' the need for better decision making' dynamic operation model' adoption of sensor technologies' robotics' IIoT' Industry 4.0 concept' and advanced cloud computing have led a huge demand for EMI in the manufacturing industry. The larger enterprises are moving towards the adoption of sensor technologies in internal and external (plants) businesses in order to access the real-time information about their manufacturing process. The key players covered in this report are ABB Ltd.' Rockwell Automation' Siemens' Schneider Electric SE' Oracle Corporation' SAP SE' Honeywell Inc.' HP Inc.' Iconics Inc.' Acumence' Parsec Automation Corp.' etc.

The Europe EMI market is analyzed based on product type – software and services; industry type; enterprise type; and countries – the UK’ Germany’ France’ Italy’ Poland’ the Netherlands’ and Czech Republic. The services segment holds the major market share compared to software segment. The discrete manufacturing industry segment is expected to hold the major market share compared to process manufacturing industry. The UK’ Germany’ France and Italy are expected to outperform for EMI adoption followed by Poland’ the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

France’Germany’Italy’Poland’UK’Czech Republic’Netherlands

Europe EMI Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2016-2022

In Europe’ the manufacturing industry is set to be the main engine for economic growth of the country. The skilled resources’ good infrastructure connectivity’ and growing economic conditions in major countries (e.g. Poland) have made the manufacturing industry to be highly competitive and also brought a bundle of business opportunities for SMEs and larger enterprises. The manufacturing industry remains as an attractive industry for stakeholders (service providers’ solution providers’ technology providers’ etc.). Furthermore’ the manufacturers are needed to have a complete visibility of their entire manufacturing operation units in order to access the real-time information’ reduce the operation costs’ and to take better decisions to reach their business level. In addition’ the increased adoption of smart technology/sensor technology and robotics will further boost the adoption rate of EMI.

The industry type segment includes discrete industries and process industries. The discrete industries segment is expected to hold the major market share followed by the process industries segment. The automotive industry is expected to outperform the EMI adoption in the upcoming years.

The major countries covered in this report include Germany’ the UK’ Poland’ Italy’ France’ the Netherlands’ and Czech Republic. The initiative of Industry 4.0/smart technology’ growing massive amount of data in manufacturing industries’ strict government regulations and rising investment in new innovation and adoption of advanced technologies have led the demand for EMI.

The study covers and analyzes the "Europe EMI" market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiatives' and technologies related to the market. In addition' helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

