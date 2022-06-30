Container as a Service (CaaS) Market 2022 to 2030 Size, Share, Trend: What is the leading application of Container as a Service (CaaS) Industry? 

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Container as a Service (CaaS) market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Container as a Service (CaaS) market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Google’Amazon’Microsoft’IBM’HPE’Cisco System’VMware’Mesosphere Inc CoreOS’Joyent Inc’Docker Inc’Red Hat Inc’Gaint Swarm’DH2i’ContainerShip Inc’Kyup’SaltStack

Overview:

The containers have been introduced over more than a decade ago. At present’ it is becoming the hottest trend in data center virtualization. In early days’ most of the software applications used to run on a separate operating system (OS)’ but now the new feature of containers enables all the components to run on the single OS. Container as a Service (CaaS) is the cloud provider’s container support service’ which provides users with container engines’ orchestration’ and the computational resources to run an application on a server. It is placed between IaaS and PaaS. The container provides isolation of application’ microservices’ and their configuration from the underlying OS. The major software companies such as Amazon’ Google’ and IBM are already in the market and are investing in the growth of the technology.

Market Analysis:

The “Worldwide Container as a Service Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 34.48% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The CaaS market is analyzed based on four segments – application’ deployment’ verticals’ and regions. Transition to a hybrid cloud and faster & flexible deployment are the main reasons to switch to CaaS. The microservices and cost savings are some of the factors driving the market. The container market is emerging and better tools are being developed’ which would likely lead to increased adoption of CaaS in the next 5 years.

Regional Analysis:

According to the region analysis’ the report is segmented into Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa; and major countries in each region have been analyzed. The Americas is set to be the leading region for the CaaS market growth followed by Europe for the technology adoption. Asia Pacific and MEA are set to be the emerging regions. The MEA market revenue is expected to reach $122.5 million by 2023.

Vertical Analysis:

The major verticals covered are BFSI’ retail’ media & entertainment’ healthcare’ IT & telecom’ travel & tourism’ education’ and government. Globally’ the industry players are showing interest towards CaaS. The technology is already being incorporated and is widely accepted in IT & telecom’ retail and BFSI sectors majorly due to the organization’s shift towards hybrid cloud ecosystem. The IT & telecom industry is set to be the leading vertical after retail. The market revenue for IT & telecom and retail is expected to reach $1’127.3 million and $653.9 million’ respectively by 2023.

Key Players:

Microsoft’ Cisco System’ Google’ VMware’ IBM’ Amazon Web Service (AWS)’ HPE’ Docker’ CoreOS’ Mesosphere’ Joyent’ Giant Swarm’ DH2i’ ContainerShip’ Kyup’ and SaltStack.

Competitive Analysis:

The CaaS market is becoming a demanding technology. There are huge business opportunities where a lot of new players are entering the market and are collaborating with large players in providing various products and services. Especially’ new start-ups are coming with new products/services in the market and they are expecting to see a double-digit growth in the upcoming years. In this space’ collaboration and merger & acquisition activities are expected to continue.

Benefits:

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America- US’ Canada’ Europe- UK’Germany’France’Netherlands.

Asia Pacific-China’Australia’South Korea and Japan’ Middle East & Africa.

