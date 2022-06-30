3D Sewing Robots Market 2022 Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights, Top Players, Recent Developments, and Forecast till 2028

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global 3D Sewing Robots Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The Global 3D Sewing Robots Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 17.21 Mn in 2021 to US$ 40.36 Mn by 2028. The market is registering a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The 3D sewing robot market is a robotic arm that is about the size of a human, that can quickly scan pieces of cloth with a laser scanner, sew them together based on programmed patterns and cut threads.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global 3D Sewing Robots Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the 3D Sewing Robots Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the 3D Sewing Robots Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global 3D Sewing Robots Market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, closely followed by Europe due to the well-developed infrastructure of these regions. Furthermore, the presence of various safety standards such as quiet operation, low emission, and others will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the Asia-Pacific 3D Sewing Robots Market forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.

