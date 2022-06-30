Enterprise SDN Market 2022 to 2030 Size, Share, Trend: What is the growth rate of the Enterprise SDN Industry? 

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Enterprise SDN market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Enterprise SDN market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The “Enterprise SDN” market will witness a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Key Players & Competitive Analysis:

The key players included in the report are VMware Inc.’ Cisco Systems Inc.’ HP’ Alcatel-Lucent’ Ericsson’ Big Switch Networks’ Brocade Communication Systems’ Pluribus Networks’ and others. At present’ the SDN value chain players are focusing on upgrading their products/services with new features to meet the customer demands. The increasing demand from the larger enterprises and SMEs has brought the new business opportunities for key stakeholders.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a new approach that removes the static and complex nature of legacy distributed network architecture through abstraction of higher level functionality. The main aim of SDN is to allow administrators and network engineers to respond quickly to the changing business requirements. SDN offers a console interface’ where professionals can manage’ provision’ and break down networks without having to set up physical devices (e.g. switches).

The large enterprises serving a huge number of users at any point of time’ has a need for complexnetworks and infrastructure support. Hence’ the adoption of SDN in such enterprises is expected to improve the IT infrastructure. Rising network complexity and operational challenges have led the enterprises to deploy SDN’ which are expected to improve network agility’ automation’ and reduce the cost of network operations.

Market Analysis

According to Reportocean Research’ the “Enterprise SDN” market will witness a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The market is segmented by product types’ enterprise type’ verticals’ and regions. The increasing implementation rate of cloud technology’ evolving convergence systems’ rising adoption of IoT technology’ and mobile applications are driving the market growth. Product type segment covers software’ hardware’ and services & applications.The services & application segment is expected to hold more than 50% of the market share by 2022.

Verticals Analysis

The verticals covered in the report are Manufacturing’ BFSI’ Retail’ Education’ Healthcare’ and other verticals. Globally’ the manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for SDN market growth followed by retail. The manufacturing industry revenue is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2022. Globally’ the rising adoption rate of digital technologies’ online business services’ connected devices’ and cloud technology in the various industry sectors are expected to support the market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The report reveals the adoption and demand rate of SDN in various regions like the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa. The Americas is the leading market for SDN key stakeholders and growing advanced technology landscape’ investment from the enterprises’ & changing customer demands have made the region to be dominant in the enterprise SDN market. The Americas market revenue is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2022. Europe is the second leading region followed by Asia Pacific and MEA.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the demand and the adoption rate of SDN hardware’ software’ and services & applications in various industries at the global level.

The study covers and analyzes the “Enterprise SDN” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for key players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions-Americas’ Europe’ Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

VMware’ Inc.’ Cisco Systems’ Inc.’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP’ Huawei Technologies Co.’ Ltd.’ Alcatel-Lucent SA’ Ericsson’ Big Switch Networks’ Inc.’ Plexxi Inc.’ Pica8 Inc.’ & Pluribus Networks.

