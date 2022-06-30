Majority of Australians back military action to defend Taiwan from China for 1st time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new poll released on Tuesday (June 29) shows that for the first time ever, a majority of Australians favor military intervention to defend Taiwan from an invasion by China.

The 2022 Lowy Institute Poll released that day revealed that 63% of Australians believe China is "more of a security threat" to their country, while only 33% think of the communist country as "more of an economic partner." Australians who say they trust China has plummeted by 40 points from 2018 to only 12%.

Only 11% of respondents have confidence that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping will do the right thing in global affairs, a drop of 32 points since 2018. Australians are becoming increasingly worried about the expansion of the People's Liberation Army, with a record 75% considering it "very or somewhat likely that China will become a military threat to Australia" over the coming 20 years.

When it comes to Taiwan, 64% of respondents believe that "a military conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan" represents a serious threat to Australia's "vital interests" over the next 10 years, a 29-point surge over 2020. Asked whether Australia should become involved in a war between the U.S. and China, 51% said their nation should remain neutral, while 46% said it should back the U.S., and 1% called for supporting China.

However, Australians' attitude towards Taiwan is remarkably different. When posed with the scenario in which China invaded Taiwan and the U.S. chose to intervene, 51% of Australians were in favor of the Australian military becoming involved versus 47% opposed, marking the first time in the poll's history that respondents have taken such a strong stance towards Taiwan. This also marked a reversal from 2019, when 54% were opposed to military intervention over a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and 43% were in favor.

As Australians have soured on China, they have become increasingly enamored with Taiwan. On the Lowy Institute's "feelings thermometer" in 2018, Australians viewed China and Taiwan equally warmly, but by 2022, the situation had changed dramatically, with Taiwan rising to a warm 65 degrees, while China dropped to a frosty 33 degrees.

Australian recognition of Taiwan as a democracy has risen by 15 points from 2020 to 68% in 2022. Despite white papers and statements churned out by China espousing its own version of democracy, only 7% of Australians consider China a democracy, a drop of three points over the past two years.